Panthers smash Royals in baseball playoff opener

A five-run sixth inning helped propel the Glencoe-Silver Lake baseball team to an 8-1 defeat of visiting Watertown-Mayer in the Section 5AA opener on Thursday, May 23.

Starting pitcher Drew Hedtke allowed one earned run over six innings, scattering seven hits and one walk while striking out two for the victory. Ty Christensen tossed a spotless seventh inning, striking out one, to finish off the Royals.

First baseman Chandler Glaeser got the Panthers on the board with a one-out solo homer in the second inning.

Watertown-Mayer knotted the score at 1-1 on a one-out single in the top of the third, before GSL took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame.

Nate Litzau led off the home half of the third with a single and was driven home on a one-out triple by Gabe Roepke. Roepke was then driven home on a two-out double by Korey Johnson to give the hosts a 3-1 advantage.

The fourth and fifth innings passed without incident, before the Panthers worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the sixth.

(For the complete story, see the May 29 print edition of The Chronicle.)