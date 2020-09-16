  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Panthers still looking for team win on the tennis court

Submitted by admin on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 10:41am

The Glencoe-Silver Lake High School tennis team continued its efforts this week.
The Panthers fell to Hutchinson Thursday, Sept. 10. They hosted Litchfield Tuesday, Sept. 15, and travel to New London-Spicer Thursday, Sept. 17, 4 p.m. Both teams are state tournament teams from a year ago, said coach Robb DeCorsey.
“This week will be extremely difficult,” DeCorsey said. He said both teams return “with a lot of firepower.”

(For the complete story, see the Sept. 16 print edition of The Chronicle.)