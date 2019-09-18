Panthers take the fire out of Dragons

Impressive displays on both sides of the ball buoyed the Glencoe-Silver Lake football team to a 21-14 victory over Litchfield at Stevens Seminary Stadium on Friday, Sept. 13.

The Panthers gritted out a throwback-style win with 337 rushing yards with just one pass attempt in the game, while the GSL defense held the Dragons scoreless on their only second-half possession en route to the triumph.

Running back Will Higgins led the GSL ground offensive with 134 rushing yards and all three Panther scores. The senior opened the scoring in the game with a 55-yard first-quarter touchdown run after scampering through a hole opened by his offensive line.

(For the complete story, see the Sept. 18 print edition of The Chronicle.)