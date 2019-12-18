Panthers take two of three, finish sixth at Chanhassen

The GSL/Lester Prairie wrestling team is looking for a more aggressive approach to competition, a style the team’s younger wrestlers have been working on during the past week in practice and competition.

The Panthers won two of three matches at Dassel-Cokato and took sixth at an invitational Saturday in Chanhassen.

Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie will host a multi-team meet Friday, Dec. 20, 5 p.m.

Panthers, 60, BSM 18

GSL/Lester Prairie roared back from a 12-0 deficit in the match. The comeback started with a forfeit at 120 pounds when Kyle Hagen and Dawson Varpness both won by forfeits. The Panthers’ Carter Ruschmeier pinned his 132-pound opponent at 3:01 to give GSL/Lester Prairie an 18-12 lead.

(For the complete story, see the Dec. 18 print edition of The Chronicle.)