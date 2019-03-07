Plato Legion splits twinbill

It was supposed to be a fairly busy week for the Plato American Legion Post 641 baseball team, yet circumstances conspired against the squad as games at Norwood and Hutchinson were postponed.

Instead, all Plato got in last week was a doubleheader against Holy Family in Victoria on Tuesday, June 25, with Post 641 splitting the twinbill vs. the hosts.

Plato came up on the short end of a 13-5 decision in one game, while coming out on top 4-2 in the other contest. Both games were played as six-inning affairs.

(For the complete story, see the July 3 print edition of The Chronicle.)