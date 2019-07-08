warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

Plato qualifies for Legion regional tourney

Submitted by admin on Wed, 08/07/2019 - 12:42pm
By

While the squad couldn’t quite put the finishing touches on a Minnesota title, the Plato American Legion Post 641 baseball team isn’t done with the 2019 season just yet.
By means of a second-place finish in the state Division II playoffs, Plato qualified to advance to the Central Plains regional tournament that begins Thursday in Waupun, Wis.
The state runner-up is scheduled to open regional play against Kindred, North Dakota, Thursday. Later that day, Plato takes on Neenah, Wisconsin.
The Central Plains bracket is slated to determine a champion Sunday.
Post 641 earned its spot in the regional playoffs after going 2-1 in the state tournament played last weekend in Ely.

(For the complete story, see the Aug. 7 print edition of The McLeod County Chronicle.)