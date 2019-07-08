Plato qualifies for Legion regional tourney

While the squad couldn’t quite put the finishing touches on a Minnesota title, the Plato American Legion Post 641 baseball team isn’t done with the 2019 season just yet.

By means of a second-place finish in the state Division II playoffs, Plato qualified to advance to the Central Plains regional tournament that begins Thursday in Waupun, Wis.

The state runner-up is scheduled to open regional play against Kindred, North Dakota, Thursday. Later that day, Plato takes on Neenah, Wisconsin.

The Central Plains bracket is slated to determine a champion Sunday.

Post 641 earned its spot in the regional playoffs after going 2-1 in the state tournament played last weekend in Ely.

