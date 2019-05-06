Plato tops Irish, Saints

The Plato Blue Jays improved to 3-1 on the season with a pair of victories in Crow River Valley League play over the weekend.

Plato first topped St. Boni 11-7 on Saturday, June 1, before completing a regular season sweep of top rival Green Isle, 12-5, on Sunday, June 2.

Chris Odegaard tossed six innings of six-hit, two-walk ball while striking out six in the win over the Saints.

Plato took a 5-0 lead in the third inning and held off the visitors from there, with Mitchell Boesche notching the save.

