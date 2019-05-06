warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

Plato tops Irish, Saints

Submitted by admin on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 12:18pm
By

The Plato Blue Jays improved to 3-1 on the season with a pair of victories in Crow River Valley League play over the weekend.
Plato first topped St. Boni 11-7 on Saturday, June 1, before completing a regular season sweep of top rival Green Isle, 12-5, on Sunday, June 2.
Chris Odegaard tossed six innings of six-hit, two-walk ball while striking out six in the win over the Saints.
Plato took a 5-0 lead in the third inning and held off the visitors from there, with Mitchell Boesche notching the save.

(For the complete story, see the June 5 print edition of The Chronicle.)