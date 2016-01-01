Post 5102 falls in VFW subdistricts
The Glencoe Post 5102 baseball team’s season came to a close as the squad bowed out of the subdistrict tournament on Tuesday, July 16.
Glencoe lost 6-2 in a game split between Monday, July 15 and the next day, due to heavy weather in Gaylord.
While 5102 was tied 2-2 at the time the game was suspended due to lightning, Chaska scored four runs after the Tuesday restart to claim a 6-2 victory.
