Post 5102 falls in VFW subdistricts

The Glencoe Post 5102 baseball team’s season came to a close as the squad bowed out of the subdistrict tournament on Tuesday, July 16.

Glencoe lost 6-2 in a game split between Monday, July 15 and the next day, due to heavy weather in Gaylord.

While 5102 was tied 2-2 at the time the game was suspended due to lightning, Chaska scored four runs after the Tuesday restart to claim a 6-2 victory.

