Post 641 advances to Legion state tourney

Submitted by admin on Wed, 07/31/2019 - 11:52am
The Plato American Legion Post 641 baseball team won the Third District Sub-State championship Monday, July 29, with catcher Gabe Roepke tagging out the would-be tying run at home to end the game. Dane Schwirtz scored one of the game’s earlier tying runs on a double steal and then drove in the eventual winning run on a sixth-inning single. Plato now advances to the Division II state tournament next weekend in Ely.
After lone loss, Plato thunders through district bracket to claim title

After storming through the one-loss bracket and overcoming a nearby tornado, the Plato American Legion Post 641 baseball team is on its way to the state tournament after defeating LeSueur-Henderson 4-3 in the District III title game on Monday, July 29.
Plato clinched its second win in as many days over LSH as catcher Gabe Roepke fielded a first baseman Bennett Lepel’s throw home and tagged out the would-be game-tying run to end the game.
Starting pitcher Brett Baumgarten earned a gutsy win after gritting through 6-1/3 innings before reliever Spencer Lilienthal retired the final four batters to seize the save.

