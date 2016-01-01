Post 641 advances to Legion state tourney

After lone loss, Plato thunders through district bracket to claim title

After storming through the one-loss bracket and overcoming a nearby tornado, the Plato American Legion Post 641 baseball team is on its way to the state tournament after defeating LeSueur-Henderson 4-3 in the District III title game on Monday, July 29.

Plato clinched its second win in as many days over LSH as catcher Gabe Roepke fielded a first baseman Bennett Lepel’s throw home and tagged out the would-be game-tying run to end the game.

Starting pitcher Brett Baumgarten earned a gutsy win after gritting through 6-1/3 innings before reliever Spencer Lilienthal retired the final four batters to seize the save.

(For the complete story, see the July 31 print edition of The McLeod County Chronicle.)