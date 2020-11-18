  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
In quarantine, coach Paul Lemke found a way to help the Panthers

Submitted by admin on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 10:47am
By

Even though he’s a little bit old-school, Glencoe-Silver Lake assistant football coach Paul Lemke makes the best use possible of technology. Thursday, the longtime coach used live-streaming to do what he could to help the Panthers earn a win.
Coach Lemke is quarantining at home after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. When he received the news his wife’s test came back positive, Lemke knew he wouldn’t make Thursday night’s game against Zimmerman. What’s noteworthy about Lemke not being on the sideline is he hasn’t missed a game since the Washington professional football team beat Buffalo in Super Bowl XXVII at the Metrodome, Barney & Friends was a popular children’s TV show, the Mall of America opened and Bill Clinton defeated President George H.W. Bush to become president of the United States.
It's been that long.

(For the complete story, see the Nov. 18 print edition of The Chronicle.)