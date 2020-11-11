  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Silus shows off his skills, toughness

Submitted by admin on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:06am
By

In a game where there wasn’t too much to cheer about, GSL senior Damien Silus came through.
While the Panthers fell, 48-0, Friday night at Annandale, it was Silus who caught the imagination of his teammates and the opposing coach. But like many of his teammates, Silus’s night ended in pain.
In the second half, Silus lined up to punt. An inaccurate snap forced him to scoop up the ball. With the Cardinals bearing down on him, Silus was forced to improvise. He circled back to his left and got off a punt while on the run. Most impressively, the kick was with his left foot. Silus usually kicks with his right foot.
A soccer player, Silus uses both feet.

(For the complete story, see the Nov. 11 print edition of The Chronicle.)