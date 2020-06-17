Silver Lake City Council forms police department committee with LP

The Silver Lake City Council heard the city of Lester Prairie discuss a proposal to merge the police departments of the two cities and has created a committee that will include the Lester Prairie city administrator and two council members.

Joining the committee from the city of Silver Lake will be Mayor Dorothy Butler, City Clerk Jon Jerabek and Councilor Chris Penaz.

Jerabek reported a few Lester Prairie council members had reservations about the idea but were willing to further explore the option.

Penaz mentioned there could be cost savings to the city taxpayers by contracting with the McLeod County sheriff’s office.

(For the complete story, see the June 17 print edition of The Chronicle.)