Sisters are a big part of plans for GSL golf team

On a girls’ golf team with precious little experience, they are young veterans who planned to help the team try and climb the standings in conference play.

And then their season was nixed by the coronavirus.

Ashley and Alyssa Radke joined the golf team a year ago. They had never played the game competitively. They relied on natural athleticism to get started and then improved during the course of the season.

The Panthers finished last year at the bottom of the Wright County Conference West. This year, with Ashley, a junior, as the most experienced returnee and her sister, a freshman, out for the team, coach Emily Forberg envisioned a team that was growing and improving week to week.

