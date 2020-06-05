Sisters are a big part of plans for GSL golf team

  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
  • strict warning: Declaration of views_handler_argument::init() should be compatible with views_handler::init(&$view, $options) in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/handlers/views_handler_argument.inc on line 744.
  • strict warning: Declaration of views_handler_filter::options_validate() should be compatible with views_handler::options_validate($form, &$form_state) in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/handlers/views_handler_filter.inc on line 607.
  • strict warning: Declaration of views_handler_filter::options_submit() should be compatible with views_handler::options_submit($form, &$form_state) in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/handlers/views_handler_filter.inc on line 607.
  • strict warning: Declaration of views_handler_filter_node_status::operator_form() should be compatible with views_handler_filter::operator_form(&$form, &$form_state) in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/modules/node/views_handler_filter_node_status.inc on line 13.
  • strict warning: Declaration of views_handler_filter_term_node_tid::value_validate() should be compatible with views_handler_filter::value_validate($form, &$form_state) in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/modules/taxonomy/views_handler_filter_term_node_tid.inc on line 302.
  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.

Sisters are a big part of plans for GSL golf team

Submitted by admin on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 11:14am
The Radke sisters – Ashley (left) and Alyssa – visited the driving range at Glencoe Country Club Friday evening, May 1. The junior and freshman members of the GSL girls’ golf team represented the slight level of varsity experience the upstart Panthers had before COVID-19 ended their season. They’ll keep practicing in the hopes of earning lower scores.
By

On a girls’ golf team with precious little experience, they are young veterans who planned to help the team try and climb the standings in conference play.
And then their season was nixed by the coronavirus.
Ashley and Alyssa Radke joined the golf team a year ago. They had never played the game competitively. They relied on natural athleticism to get started and then improved during the course of the season.
The Panthers finished last year at the bottom of the Wright County Conference West. This year, with Ashley, a junior, as the most experienced returnee and her sister, a freshman, out for the team, coach Emily Forberg envisioned a team that was growing and improving week to week.

(For the complete story, see the May 6 print edition of The Chronicle.)