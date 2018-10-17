Soccer goes out with flair

Following a winless regular season, the Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ soccer team made some postseason noise before bowing out of the Section 2A Tournament last week.

After defeating Worthington in penalty kicks in the playoff opener on Saturday, Oct. 6, the Panthers exploded in their second-round sectional game at Jordan on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

A team that managed just two non-shootout goals over 14 games that preceded it, 18th-seeded GSL pounded four regulation scores past the Jaguars to win 4-3 over the 10th-seeded hosts.

Midfielder Paola Peña scored twice for the Panthers to become the team’s leading scorer on the season.

Midfielder Isabel Villarreal and forward Lydia Simons also put the ball into the net to help the visitors to the upset victory.

The Panthers’ three captains – midfielder Emily Thalmann, defender Megan Fehrenbach and goalkeeper Destiney Exsted – each played a role in the win.

Thalmann assisted on three of the team’s four goals, with Fehrenbach assisting the other, while Exsted stopped 22 of Jordan’s 25 shots in the game.

