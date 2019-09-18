Soccer tops Hutch

Stevens Seminary Stadium hosted a jubilant home side on Tuesday, Sept. 10, as the Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ soccer team claimed its biggest victory of the season with a 4-3 defeat of neighboring rival Hutchinson.

The Panthers took a 3-1 halftime lead and held on against second-half rally from the Tigers to secure the one-goal win.

Attackers Miranda Litzau and Lydia Simons each scored two goals, with Litzau adding an assist in the triumph. Midfielder Mariana Castillo also added a pair of assists, while goalkeeper Morgan Verdeck logged 11 saves.

(For the complete story, see the Sept. 18 print edition of The Chronicle.)