Soccer tops Hutch

Stevens Seminary Stadium hosted a jubilant home side on Tuesday, Sept. 10, as the Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ soccer team claimed its biggest victory of the season with a 4-3 defeat of neighboring rival Hutchinson.
The Panthers took a 3-1 halftime lead and held on against second-half rally from the Tigers to secure the one-goal win.
Attackers Miranda Litzau and Lydia Simons each scored two goals, with Litzau adding an assist in the triumph. Midfielder Mariana Castillo also added a pair of assists, while goalkeeper Morgan Verdeck logged 11 saves.

