Softball season comes to abrupt conclusion in 5AA

After blowing out Brooklyn Center 26-0 in the Section 5AA opener, the Glencoe-Silver Lake softball team’s season came to a sudden conclusion following a pair of upset losses in follow-up rounds of postseason play.

Playing its final game at home this season, the third-seeded Panthers were knocked out of the winner’s bracket after a 9-3 loss to No. 6 seed Maranatha on Tuesday, May 21.

GSL followed up that defeat with a stunning 5-3 loss to seventh-seeded Watertown-Mayer in an elimination game matchup on Thursday, May 23.

The Royals, who finished last the Wright County Conference West standings, were outscored 25-5 by the Panthers in two regular-season meetings before claiming the playoff win over the WCC West co-champions.

(For the complete story, see the May 29 print edition of The Chronicle.)