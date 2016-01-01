warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

Softball season comes to abrupt conclusion in 5AA

Submitted by admin on Wed, 05/29/2019 - 11:56am
By

After blowing out Brooklyn Center 26-0 in the Section 5AA opener, the Glencoe-Silver Lake softball team’s season came to a sudden conclusion following a pair of upset losses in follow-up rounds of postseason play.
Playing its final game at home this season, the third-seeded Panthers were knocked out of the winner’s bracket after a 9-3 loss to No. 6 seed Maranatha on Tuesday, May 21.
GSL followed up that defeat with a stunning 5-3 loss to seventh-seeded Watertown-Mayer in an elimination game matchup on Thursday, May 23.
The Royals, who finished last the Wright County Conference West standings, were outscored 25-5 by the Panthers in two regular-season meetings before claiming the playoff win over the WCC West co-champions.

