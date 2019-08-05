Softballers atop WCC West

The Glencoe-Silver Lake softball team has passed the halfway point of the season in fine form as the Panthers boosted their record to 11-3 on the year following a 2-1 win over Mound Westonka on Monday, May 6.

The White Hawks held the initial lead after pushing across their lone tally in the fourth inning.

However, GSL battled back with two in the sixth as Hannah Boesche and Brianna Wraspir both accounted for run, with a two-RBI double by Lily Schmitt doing the damage. Wraspir struck out 10 batters in the win.

(For the complete story, see the May 8 print edition of The Chronicle.)