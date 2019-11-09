Spikers 1-2 after another win, loss

It was a week of sweeps for the Glencoe-Silver Lake volleyball team, with one going the Panthers way and one going against.

GSL opened last week with a three-game win over visiting Sibley East, defeating the Wolverines 25-20, 26-24, 25-13, on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Miah Monahan led the Panthers with 13 kills, with fellow outside hitter Maren Roepke notching eight kills. Setter Hannah Boesche had 31 set assists and six service aces to lead the team in both categories.

