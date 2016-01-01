Strong support puts volleyball, football teams back in play

Apparently bolstered by overwhelming support for returning to play this fall rather than in the spring as originally intended, the Minnesota State High School League’s board of directors reversed its course and returned truncated volleyball and football seasons to the fall schedule.

Monday’s vote of the 18 voting directors was 15-3 in favor of returning volleyball to the fall and 14-4 in favor of returning football players to the gridiron despite the coronavirus pandemic. The vote is a reversal of MSHSL decisions this past summer to move volleyball and football to the spring.

The vote calls for a 14-match volleyball season over the next 11 weeks. Football teams will play six games beginning Oct. 9-10. Practices can begin this coming week.

