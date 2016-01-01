Summer baseball team playing for future experience

When the coronavirus pandemic prompted the American Legion in Minnesota to cancel its summer baseball program, a handful of players in the Glencoe-Silver Lake area faced the potential of a summer without the experience intended to prepare them for varsity-level competition.

Rather than give up the summer, players and coaches from throughout Wright County Conference schools – Dassel-Cokato, Delano, Hutchinson, Annandale and Litchfield - who would have been playing American Legion baseball decided to make lemonade out of lemons. They have played informal games, stressing experience and skill development over winning and losing. Teams are using open substitution and moving players in and out of defensive positions liberally to give players experience they otherwise might not enjoy, said Clark Christianson, the coach of the team of GSL players.

