Summer rec efforts on hold in surrounding area

Summer recreation programs in Glencoe and the surrounding local area are either planned with limits put in place or are on the shelf until further news from Gov. Tim Walz, or canceled this summer.

The Glencoe-Silver Lake School District reopened Panther Field House today.

Users will be required to sanitize equipment or wait for staff to sanitize it before and after uses. The facility will be open Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.

