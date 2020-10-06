  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Summer rec efforts on hold in surrounding area

Submitted by admin on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 2:07pm
Summer recreation programs in Glencoe and the surrounding local area are either planned with limits put in place or are on the shelf until further news from Gov. Tim Walz, or canceled this summer.
The Glencoe-Silver Lake School District reopened Panther Field House today.
Users will be required to sanitize equipment or wait for staff to sanitize it before and after uses. The facility will be open Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.

(For the complete story, see the June 10 print edition of The Chronicle.)