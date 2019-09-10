warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

Tennis drops first-round team section to Giants, looks forward to individuals

GSL No. 2 singles player Tatyana Tkachenko battled against LeSeuer-Henderson’s No. 2 singles player Gretchen Dwyer. Tkachenko was swept, 6-0 and 6-0.
The Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers’ tennis season ended last Thursday, Oct. 3 at the section team competition at the LeSueur-Henderson High School. The Panthers managed to squeak out a set, but weren’t able to find their footing to take a game.
The Panthers dropped every match against the Giants, losing the day 7-0.

