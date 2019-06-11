Tim Orth Foundation ‘Jam the Gym’ dates set

The Tim Orth Memorial Foundation (TOMF) is a non-profit located at Lake Lillian, Minn., whose mission is to assist children (birth to age 18), financially or otherwise, in the West Central Minnesota area who are facing substantial medical expenses incurred as a result of a serious accident or illness. TOMF is an organization run completely by volunteers and funded solely by donations.

Celebrating its 25 year anniversary in 2020, the TOMF Board of Directors, event committees, volunteers, recipients, families and fans are looking forward to three “Jam the Gym” events whose dates have been announced. Save the date and plan to attend in Glencoe on Saturday, March 28, 2020; Wabasso on Friday, April 3, 2020; and Bird Island on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

