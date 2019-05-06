Track teams 10th, 14th at sections in Mankato

Several members of the Glencoe-Silver Lake track and field teams advanced out of the subsections into the Section 2A championship meet at Mankato West High School Saturday, June 1, as the girls placed 10th and the boys 14th in the team competition.

One quartet of Panthers will represent GSL at the state level, as the girls’ 4x200-meter relay team of Ellie Sonju, Rhyan Herrmann, Malayh Metcalf and Emily Graupmann claimed the section title and a trip to state with a time of one minute, 46.88 seconds in Mankato.

