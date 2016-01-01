Trap team closes out regular season

The Glencoe-Silver Lake trapshooting team ended its 2019 regular season in fifth place, pulling ahead of Braham High School and Lewiston-Altura. Alden-Conger High School took first.

After the final week of competition, several Panther girls made it into the top 25 of Class 3A Conference 3.

Mia LaPlante finished the season in a two-way tie for 5th place with a 20.20 average. Katie Collins finished in eighth place with a 19.90 average.

Katrina Dummer finished in 10th with 18.50, Courtney Richer 13th with 17.70, Haley Kirchoff 18th with 16.00, Norique Stuewe 19th with 15.90, Lauren Bernstein 20th with 15.40, Kaitlyn Grack 22nd with 14.40 and Emma Gepson 25th with 12.60.

