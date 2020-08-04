  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Two GSL basketball players earn post-season honors

Submitted by admin on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 11:24am
By

They started the basketball season hoping to help their respective teams while improving their individual skills. Mission accomplished.
Radio stations KDUZ/KARP/KGLB recognized Glencoe-Silver Lake basketball players Miah Monahan and Mitchel Jaskowiak as members of the all-area basketball teams. The honor comes after both players were named all-Wright County Conference teams.
Monahan, a junior, scored 623 points for the Panthers. She averaged 23 points a game along with six assists a game and 4.6 steals a contest. Monahan averaged 8.7 rebounds a contest for the Panthers, a team that finished 14-14.

(For the complete story, see the April 8 print edition of The Chronicle.)