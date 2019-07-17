warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

VFW baseballers head to playoffs

Pitcher Beau Lepel tossed the final two innings of Glencoe VFW Post 5102’s 17-2 win at Jordan Thursday, July 11.

It was a sparkling end to the regular season for the Glencoe VFW Post 5102 baseball team, with the squad winning its final trio of games last week.
Glencoe opened the final three-game set by sweeping a split doubleheader against both the Hutchinson VFW and Jr. Legion ball clubs.
Starting pitcher Jake Christianson turned in a complete-game four-hitter in the opening game against the Hutch VFW squad, striking out six and allowing just one earned run in a 10-2 victory.

