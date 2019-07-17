VFW baseballers head to playoffs

It was a sparkling end to the regular season for the Glencoe VFW Post 5102 baseball team, with the squad winning its final trio of games last week.

Glencoe opened the final three-game set by sweeping a split doubleheader against both the Hutchinson VFW and Jr. Legion ball clubs.

Starting pitcher Jake Christianson turned in a complete-game four-hitter in the opening game against the Hutch VFW squad, striking out six and allowing just one earned run in a 10-2 victory.

