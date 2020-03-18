  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Virus puts GSL’s spring season schedule in doubt

Submitted by admin on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 10:58am
By

Glencoe-Silver Lake High School baseball coach Dean Schwirtz was at practice Friday, March 13, focusing on the details of his players’ preparation for the coming season.
Now, he’s uncertain when, or if, the players will take the field this spring.
Schwirtz, who is also the school’s activities director, is in a holding pattern. As the state deals tried to control the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order has put the spring school schedule on hold. The Minnesota State High School League has done the same to spring activities after pulling the plug on the girls’ basketball state tournament and canceling the boys’ tournament.

(For the complete story, see the March 18 print edition of The Chronicle.)