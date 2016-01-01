Volleyball / football doubleheader Thursday night
Glencoe-Silver Lake High School is sending out August in style with a pre-Labor Day Weekend volleyball/football doubleheader Thursday night. First up, the Panther volleyball team hosts Holy Family Catholic in the GSL Black gymnasium at 5 p.m. After that, the GSL gridiron squad hosts Albany in the season opener for both teams at 7 p.m. outdoors in the friendly confines of Stevens Seminary Stadium.
- Login to post comments
- Printer-friendly version