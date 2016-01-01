warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

Volleyball / football doubleheader Thursday night

Submitted by admin on Wed, 08/28/2019 - 11:25am

Glencoe-Silver Lake High School is sending out August in style with a pre-Labor Day Weekend volleyball/football doubleheader Thursday night. First up, the Panther volleyball team hosts Holy Family Catholic in the GSL Black gymnasium at 5 p.m. After that, the GSL gridiron squad hosts Albany in the season opener for both teams at 7 p.m. outdoors in the friendly confines of Stevens Seminary Stadium.