Volunteers will keep local baseball players moving

Submitted by admin on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 1:18pm

pair of Glencoe-Silver Lake grads will be giving their time this month to help baseball players enjoy playing time they didn’t get this summer.
Teddy Petersen and Adam Prehn will work with incoming juniors and seniors through Oct. 1 on pitching, defense and hitting.
The group will have 22 players in their sophomore, junior and senior years. Two teams of 11 players per team will have nine seniors, seven juniors, and six sophomores. The plan will be to have one practice Monday or Tuesday of each week for all 22 players. The practices will be run by Teddy, Adam, Joel Voelz and Clark Christianson. Every Thursday, 7 p.m., under the lights, starting tomorrow, Sept. 10, and running through Oct. 1, the teams will play in a GSL Fall Preview League.

(For the complete story, see the Sept. 9 print edition of The Chronicle.)