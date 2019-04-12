  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Weight room in Panther Field House is important to GSL athletes

Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/04/2019 - 11:07am
The weight room in the Panther Field House hosts Glencoe-Silver Lake athletes and the public. The facility may soon be undergoing a reorganization to better serve those with memberships.
By

Few things are more essential to an athlete’s physical development than putting in hours in the weight room. It’s no different for Glencoe-Silver Lake athletes, who, with the guidance of coaches and trainers, log hundreds of hours in the Panther Field House weight room.
GSL’s athletic trainer, Jessica Hess, is an expert in what it takes to be physically prepared for the athletes’ respective sports.
“We do a program with her where we do a half-hour twice a week, so we commit to that,” Girls’ Basketball Coach Jeff Monahan said.

(For the complete story, see the Dec. 4 print edition of The Chronicle.)