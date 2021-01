he winter sports season at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School has the Minnesota State High School League’s blessing to start Monday, Jan. 4.

Players in girls’ and boys’ basketball, wrestling, gymnastics and dance will be allowed to begin after 3:30 p.m. to allow distance learners to complete their classes, said Dean Schwirtz, GSL’s activities director.

Competition can begin Jan. 18.

