Wrestlers back on the mat

The Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie wrestling team returned from its winter break with a pair of meets last week. The Panthers got back to competition in a triangular meet at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday, Jan. 3, before taking part in an invitational meet at Ogivlie two days later.

GSL/LP went 1-1 at JWP, defeating Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56-22, while losing 33-25 to Mankato East.

The WEM/JWP match was over not long after it began. Dawson Varpness (106 pounds), Logan Lambrecht (113) and Carter Ruschmeier (126) all won by fall while Sawyer Varpness (120) won by a 15-0 technical fall to give the Panthers a 23-0 lead before the hosts scored their first points of the night.

