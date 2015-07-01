Wrestlers capture title in Ogilvie

After missing the 34th-annual Ogilvie Lions Invitational in 2014 due to inclement weather, the GSL/LP wrestlers returned to the friendly confines of Ogilvie High School Jan. 3.

The Panthers dominated the tournament in 2012 and in 2013. The final results for 2015 showed an even greater domination by GSL/LP.

The 2015 version of the tournament featured eight teams; six were from Minnesota and two from Wisconsin. Gopher state teams involved, besides the Panthers, were Crosby-Ironton, Deer River, Columbia Heights, Minneapolis Edison and host Ogilvie. Unity and St. Croix Falls were the out-of-state participants. Out of the eight teams, the Panthers were the only team to fill all 14 weights.

GSL/LP emerged with nine individual champions and two second-place finishers. The Panthers also had a fourth-, a fifth- and a sixth-place finisher.

The first champion for GSL/LP came at 106 pounds, Tanner Chmielewski. He was in a four-man bracket and pinned two of his opponents and won the other match by technical fall. Chmielewski improved to 15-5 on the year and is currently on a 15-match win streak.

Winning his first-ever varsity title was Kole Polzin at 126. Polzin also was in a four-man bracket. He pinned all three of his opponents on his way to the title. He battled back from a 7-1 deficit in the finals over the top-seeded wrestler from St. Croix Falls.

GSL/LP showed their dominance in the middle of the lineup by winning titles at 138, 145 and 152. Each wrestler was involed in a five- man bracket and had four matches.

Aaron Donnay won by fall over his first three opponents. In the finals, he faced a St. Croix Falls wrestler and scored a takedown in the first overtime to win 5-3. Donnay is now 17-5 on the season.

Brandon Richter remained perfect for the season by winning all four of his matches by fall. He was the recipient of a special award for most pins in the least amount of time. The senior is now 13-0 for the season.

Nate Tesch also finished 4-0 on the day and won the 152-pound title. Tesch pinned his first three opponents and won by technical fall in the finals. Tesch is 10-1 on the season. Tesch and Richter were in a personal battle for the most pins award in the least amount of time, and also for the fastest pin. Both wrestlers laid claim to that honor during the tournament, but in the end a Columbia Heights wrestler had an 11-second pin. Richter had one in 16 seconds and Tesch’s best was 12 seconds.

Picking up his first-ever varsity title was sophomore Dalton Kosek at 160. Kosek was in a four-man bracket and recorded pins in his first and third matches. His middle match was against the top seed from Minneapolis Edison. In a back-and-forth match, Kosek came out on top 13-11.

Nick Brelje had only one other wrestler in his bracket at 182. Brelje scored a fall in 1:25 to win the title. Brelje is now 14-5 for the season.

In the only eight-man bracket of the tournament, Tristan Weber was the number-one seed and lived up to his seed. Weber scored first-period falls in his first two matches before winning 7-0 in the finals over Tristan Berg of Ogilvie. Weber moved his record to 16-3 with the three wins.

The heavyweight bracket featured only three wrestlers. Christopher Lemke was declared the winner of the bracket as all three wrestlers went 1-1 on the day. Lemke lost a hard-fought first match 5-2. In his second match Lemke won 5-2, scoring two takedowns in the third period.

Finishing in second place were Brandon Hernandez at 170 and Peyton Sell at 220. Hernandez won two difficult matches before falling by pin in the finals. In his first match, he won 9-8 and in the semifinals he emerged with a 6-4 overtime victory. Sell won 10-6 in his first match and then recorded a 45-second fall in his second match before bowing in the finals by fall to the number one seed from Ogilvie.

Also competing for the Panthers were Sergio Mireles at 113, Tyler Hausladen at 120 and Cody Rae at 132. Mireles was competing in his first-ever varsity event and was giving up weight in his four matches. He finished fifth. Hausladen went 2-2 for the day and finished in fourth place while Rae went 0-3 and finished sixth.

The Panthers returned to dual meet action last night with a dual at New London-Spicer. Thursday they hit the road again for a triangular in Rogers with Buffalo. On Friday they participate in an individual tournament at Minnetonka.

