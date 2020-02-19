Wrestlers top Scarlets, fall to section champs

After a solid showing against Mankato West, a match that ended with a dramatic case of turnabout, the Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie wrestling team saw its season come to an end Thursday in Hutchinson.

But the Panthers didn’t lose to just anybody. GSL/LP saw the team portion of its season come to a conclusion Feb. 13 at the hands of the section champion and tournament host. It’s the second time the Panthers have fallen to the Tigers this year.

The Panthers wrapped up the team portion of their season at 15-12 in dual meets. They were 2-5 in dual meets against conference opponents in a season dedicated to younger wrestlers improving and gaining valuable mat experience, said coach Lance Wurm. The seasons to come should reap the awards of that experience.

