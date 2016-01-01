warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

Youth wrestling program keeps GSL Panthers on the mat

Submitted by admin on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 12:20pm
Youth wrestlers working on their craft at a program spearheded by Glencoe-Silver Lake Community Education.
By

When he looks across the wrestling room above the gymnasium at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School, about two-thirds of the approximately 30 athletes coach Lance Wurm sees came through the youth wrestling program. It’s a group of young wrestlers that will help provide a future for the Panthers.
“It’s a great program,” Wurm said of the youth program run through GSL Community Education.

(For the complete story, see the Nov. 20 print edition of The Chronicle.)